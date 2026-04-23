The Afghan Whigs premiere new single, 'Duvateen'

"Duvateen" single artwork. (Royal Cream/BMG)
By Josh Johnson

The Afghan Whigs have premiered a new single called "Duvateen."

"When I finished 'Duvateen,' it felt like my life passing before my eyes," frontman Greg Dulli says in a statement. "The references to the teacher chasing me down the hall reminded me of my childhood. Digging a hole was an obvious allusion to a grave."

He continues, "I'm at a precipice in life where I can look behind and clearly see the forest of my youth, but I can also see the path to the other side. And it's going to inform what I do for the rest of my days."

"Duvateen" follows the March single "House of I." A new record is due out later in 2026. The most recent Afghan Whigs album is 2022's How Do You Burn? 

The Afghan Whigs will launch a U.S. tour Saturday in Woodstock, New York, in celebration of the band's 40th anniversary.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

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