Aerosmith & Yungblud's ﻿'One More Time'﻿ debuts in top 10 of ﻿'Billboard﻿' 200

Aerosmith and Yungblud's collaborative EP, One More Time, has debuted in the top 10 on the Billboard 200.

The set begins at #9 on the all-genre album chart with a total of 39,000 equivalent album units. It marks Aerosmith's 10th top-10 release and Yungblud's first.

One More Time marks the first original collection of Aerosmith music since 2012. It also makes them only the fifth act in history to notch top-10 records on the Billboard 200 in each of the last six decades: the 1970s, '80, '90s, 2000s, 2010s and now 2020s.

The other four are Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen and James Taylor.

Meanwhile, One More Time has debuted at #1 on the Official Albums Chart in Yungblud's native U.K. It's Yungblud's fourth #1 debut on the Official Albums Chart and second of 2025, along with his Idols album.

"No words can express how grateful I am for this… my second Official Number 1 of 2025," Yungblud tells Official Charts. "Massive love to everyone who supported this record in the name of rock and roll!"

"Aerosmith has been part of the soundtrack to my life," he adds. "Thank you to Joe [Perry] and Steven [Tyler] for riding with me - I can't believe we made a record together!"

In other Yungblud news, the English artist shares that his grandmother got a back tattoo inspired by the Idols song "Zombie." That ink features the word "Zombie" surrounded by angel wings and a halo.

"She's in her 70s," Yungblud says in a video posted to Facebook. "So this is a direct message to any f****** hater that says Yungblud's just for the young people. It's for f****** everyone."

