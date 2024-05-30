AC/DC, Blur to be honored at UK's Silver Clef charity gala

Mariano Regidor/Redferns

By Andrea Dresdale

AC/DC and Blur are among the honorees at the 2024 Silver Clef Awards, a charity gala scheduled to take place July 5 in London.

The annual ceremony is presented by the charity Nordoff and Robbins, which provides music therapy to those "living with life-limiting illness, disability and isolation."

AC/DC is receiving the Legend Award at the event. Frontman Brian Johnson says in a statement, "As a band, we've been dishing out our own brand of music therapy for the past five decades, so to hear all about how Nordoff and Robbins helps the young and the old with the power of music is something that we understand and salute."

Blur is getting the O2 Silver Clef Award, and bassist Alex James says, "Making music with my brothers in blur has been one of the great gifts of my life. We are absolutely chuffed to receive the O2 Silver Clef Award and help raise awareness for Nordoff and Robbins, a brilliant organization."

The awards, which have been presented since 1976, have raised more than $16.5 million for Nordoff and Robbins' music therapy services. Past honorees have included Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Oasis, Coldplay, Roger Waters and David Bowie.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

