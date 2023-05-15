Accused abuser Marilyn Manson teases new music

Marilyn Manson appears to be teasing new music for the first time since Evan Rachel Wood publicly accused him of abuse.

In an Instagram post Monday, Manson writes, "I've got something for you to hear," alongside a photo of himself holding a microphone.

The post marks only the third from Manson since Wood wrote that the musician "horrifically abused [her] for years" in February 2021. The other two are Manson's denial of Wood's claims as "horrible distortions of reality" and a statement on his defamation lawsuit against Wood, filed in March 2022.

Several women followed Wood with accusations of abuse against Manson, born Brian Warner, including actor Esmé Bianco, model Ashley Morgan Smithline and Warner's former assistant Ashley Walters. Warner has denied all allegations.

Bianco and Walters' lawsuits against Warner were settled and dismissed, respectively, while Smithline retracted her allegations in February 2023.

Meanwhile, several counts in Warner's defamation case against Wood were thrown out in a judge's tentative order earlier this month.

The most recent Marilyn Manson album is 2020's WE ARE CHAOS. Following Wood's allegations, Warner was dropped by his record label, Loma Vista Recordings.

Warner was controversially nominated for the 2022 Grammys as a contributor to Kanye West's album Donda, which was up for Album of the Year.

If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively.

