6 science-backed tips to boost your energy levels without caffeine

Life can get incredibly busy, and keeping up often hinges on having enough energy. But energy isn't always in high supply, leaving many wondering how to boost their energy.

Recent data from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) revealed that 13.5 percent of U.S. adults feel exhausted most days—and among women, it's closer to 20 percent. While it might be comforting to know others are struggling, persistent feelings of fatigue can be frustrating.

So, what gives you energy? Many things naturally give the body energy, from eating nutrient-rich foods to getting fresh air, exercise, and rest, Hers explains

There are steps you can take to regain your energy, like fine-tuning your sleep routine, managing stress, and possibly addressing any underlying medical concerns.

How to Boost Energy Levels

Let's take a look at some practical tips and strategies for how to have more energy.

1. Aim for a Balanced Diet

Maintaining balanced blood sugar levels is key to keeping your energy steady throughout the day.

To help with this, choose foods that nourish your body and provide essential vitamins and minerals. These nutrients help you use energy more effectively so you stay energized and focused.

Some studies show that low energy levels and daytime sleepiness are associated with excess weight. Sticking to a balanced eating plan can also help support weight loss efforts, which may end up boosting energy over time.

Opting for nutrient-rich foods with a low glycemic index can make a big difference. Good choices include:

Whole fruits and vegetables, both low-calorie options and ones that can deliver healthy fats, like avocados

Lean proteins

Fiber-rich carbohydrates, like whole grains, beans, and nuts

It's also helpful to steer clear of sugary and processed foods. For example, while soda might have a rep for being able to give a quick energy boost, it's usually just empty calories that can lead to a crash of energy.

When craving something like packaged cookies or chips, try reaching for healthy snacks like peanut butter and an apple. Whenever possible, choose whole foods over processed ones.

If you're unsure about the best dietary choices for you, working with a dietitian can offer personalized guidance and support.

2. Squeeze in More Physical Activity

It can feel like a catch-22. When you're low on energy, the last thing you want to do is hit the gym. But regular exercise can actually help reduce feelings of fatigue and boost vitality.

The CDC recommends aiming for about 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity each week, along with some strength training a few times a week. Don't worry about diving straight into that right away. It's perfectly okay to start slowly and build up at a pace that feels right for you.

For instance, you might begin with a short walk around the block. Over time, you can gradually increase the duration or intensity of your walks, maybe progressing to a brisk walk or even a light jog.

Every small step you take can help improve your energy levels and overall well-being.

3. Work on Stress Management

Stress often feels like a double-edged sword—while it can give a boost of adrenaline to tackle immediate challenges, too much of it can also lead to burnout and exhaustion.

If you think stress might be draining your energy, addressing it head-on can make a big difference.

Incorporating relaxation techniques into your routine can be incredibly beneficial. Simple practices like breathing exercises, meditation, body scans, or yoga can help calm both your mind and body.

Research shows that just six weeks of mindfulness-based therapy—a type of meditation—can significantly lower stress levels, anxiety, and even depression.

Even if you can only spare a few minutes each day, taking time to unwind can help manage emotional stress. The key is to engage in activities that activate your "relaxation response," which helps counterbalance the stress response by lowering blood pressure, reducing your heart rate, and slowing your breathing.

These small, daily pauses can help you feel more balanced and energized over time.

4. Improve Sleep Hygiene (or Take a Power Nap!)

Getting enough sleep is absolutely vital for maintaining good energy levels. So if you're finding yourself constantly tired during the day, it might be a sign your sleep quality needs some attention.

Research shows that insufficient sleep can make simple tasks feel more challenging and leave you feeling groggy throughout the day. This can impact your ability to focus and handle daily responsibilities effectively.

On the flip side, both too little and too much sleep can disrupt your energy levels, so finding the right balance is key.

The CDC recommends getting seven to nine hours of sleep each night, including one to two hours of deep sleep. If falling asleep is a struggle, supplements like magnesium might help. But consult a healthcare provider before starting any new dietary supplement.

Also, while a full night's sleep is generally preferable to a power nap, a short afternoon snooze can be a great way to recharge if you're feeling particularly sleep-deprived. It can give you a quick zap of energy to help you get through the rest of the day.

Check out this guide to sleep hygiene for tips on how to get a better night's sleep.

5. Stay Hydrated

Staying hydrated is essential for keeping your body and mind feeling energized.

Water plays a critical role in many bodily functions, including transporting oxygen and building cells—both of which are vital for maintaining energy levels.

Research, including studies on athletes, has shown that dehydration can negatively impact mood and cognitive function. So, keeping up with your water intake can have a significant effect on how alert and positive you feel.

You might have heard that aiming for eight glasses of water a day is a good guideline. While this is a helpful starting point, hydration needs vary widely based on factors like age, body weight, climate, physical activity, and overall health.

Some studies suggest that men should aim for about 125 ounces of water daily and women should get around 90 ounces. The best approach is to drink water when you're thirsty and continue until you feel properly hydrated.

6. Limit Alcohol Intake

Drinking alcohol can definitely leave you feeling tired the next day, particularly as you get older.

If you tend to feel more drained after a night of drinking, it might be worth cutting back, especially before days when you have a lot on your plate.

Wondering how to be more energetic? See if drinking less helps you wake up feeling more refreshed and ready to tackle your tasks. It's all about finding a balance that allows you to enjoy yourself without compromising your energy and overall well-being.

When to Reach Out to a Healthcare Provider

If you're experiencing persistent low energy, it could be tied to a medical or mental health condition worth addressing. In fact, research shows that fatigue is a primary or secondary reason for 10 percent to 20 percent of visits to primary care physicians.

Feeling consistently tired can be a sign of various conditions, such as:

Sleep disorders and sleep-related disorders like sleep apnea

Depression

Anemia

Thyroid dysfunction

Chronic fatigue syndrome

Diabetes

Infections and illnesses

Cancer

Obesity, excess weight, and weight-related conditions

If you're struggling with low energy, reaching out to a healthcare provider is a good first step.

Whether you're wondering how to have more energy in the morning or how to increase energy after 50, they can help identify if there's an underlying issue affecting your energy levels and work with you to create a personalized treatment plan.

If you think your low energy levels are linked to carrying excess weight, your provider might also discuss weight loss medications.

How to Have More Energy: Final Thoughts

You came here wondering how to feel more energized. Though there's no magic quick-fix solution or an energy booster cure-all, there are several steps you can take to boost your energy levels naturally.

It's all about making lifestyle adjustments and addressing any potential health concerns. Here's a brief rundown of how to have more energy:

Aim for seven to nine hours of sleep a night.

Eat a balanced diet.

Stay hydrated.

Exercise regularly.

Work on stress management.

Cut back on alcohol.

These natural ways to boost energy can make an immense difference. But if you continue to feel fatigued despite making these changes, it might be wise to chat with a healthcare provider.

They can help you identify any underlying issues that might be affecting your energy levels and work with you to develop a tailored treatment plan.