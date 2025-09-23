50 most physical jobs in America

Stacker ranked the 50 most physically demanding jobs in America using data from the Occupational Information Network.

Many Americans spend most of their working days glued to a computer screen. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Occupational Requirements Survey, published in November 2024, about two-thirds (63.9%) of workers in the country have jobs that involve little to no physical demands, ranging from being sedentary to lifting or carrying no more than 25 pounds.

The other third, meanwhile, have jobs that require them to exert a far greater deal of energy. Not coincidentally, these careers also tend to have higher rates of workplace fatalities. An April 2025 Bureau of Labor Statistics report found that the transportation and material moving occupational group had the most fatalities among all job groups in 2023, with nearly 1,500 deaths. Construction and extraction occupations trailed, with 1,055 deaths.

As demanding as these fields are, Americans work dozens of other strenuous jobs across the nation. Stacker sought to identify the 50 most physically demanding jobs in America, ranked using data from the Occupational Information Network, or O*NET, a system developed by the Department of Labor providing information for 879 occupations within the United States economy as of May 2025. O*NET uses professional occupational analysts to determine the importance of certain skills and abilities, as well as the appropriate level of accomplishment needed, to perform specific jobs. The analysis also includes average earnings, employment, and projected job growth from the BLS.

The jobs on this list are ranked by the importance of having stamina, or the necessary capacity for long-term exertion, which factors in the work of different muscle groups in different jobs, on a scale of 0 to 100. Ties were broken by both the level of stamina required, also on a scale of 0 to 100, and the median income in 2024. Some wages are reported as either hourly or salary rather than both due to differences in pay structures for some occupations.

Stacker also examined detailed responsibilities and work activities included for each job to see what kind of physical activities are required, such as climbing, lifting, walking, stooping, handling sizable machinery, or working in hazardous or outdoor conditions.

Read on to find out if your occupation is one of the 50 most physically demanding jobs in the U.S.

#50. Tire builders

- Importance of having stamina in this job: 50

- Level of stamina required: 43

- Median annual income in 2024: $55,580

- Median hourly income in 2024: $26.72

- Total employment in 2024: 20,970

Tire builders start by physically examining worn tires for cracks and other faults. Then, it's on to some heavy machinery for the fabrication of new tires or repairs to existing ones. The job requires a lot of standing and heavy lifting.

#49. Wind turbine service technicians

- Importance of having stamina in this job: 50

- Level of stamina required: 43

- Median annual income in 2024: $62,580

- Median hourly income in 2024: $30.09

- Total employment in 2024: 11,220

A fear of heights is an immediate disqualifier for anyone looking to become a wind turbine service technician. These professionals install and maintain wind turbines, and are often tasked with climbing to the top of the devices to make repairs or ensure efficient functioning. Attending a technical school or completing an apprenticeship are the most common ways folks enter this field.

#48. Rail car repairers

- Importance of having stamina in this job: 50

- Level of stamina required: 43

- Median annual income in 2024: $65,680

- Median hourly income in 2024: $31.58

- Total employment in 2024: 18,300

In order to do their job diagnosing and repairing vehicles that move on a railway—including mining cars and locomotives—rail car repairers need to be able to haul equipment and materials, physically inspect and repair parts, and handle machinery. Sixty-one percent of workers had a high school diploma or equivalent, and some form of skill training or work experience is necessary.

#47. Special education teachers, all other

- Importance of having stamina in this job: 50

- Level of stamina required: 43

- Median annual income in 2024: $67,430

- Median hourly income in 2024: Not available

- Total employment in 2024: 39,350

Department of Labor job description: "All special education teachers not listed separately."

#46. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

- Importance of having stamina in this job: 50

- Level of stamina required: 43

- Median annual income in 2024: $76,310

- Median hourly income in 2024: $36.69

- Total employment in 2024: 53,390

Direct supervisors of correctional officers and jailers need a wide range of skills including problem-solving, math, and science knowledge, but they also need physical endurance to keep up with inmates and the corrections officers they manage. First-line supervisors need to be spry to do this job successfully—a requirement of the gig is the ability to exercise for extended periods without getting winded.

#45. Transit and railroad police

- Importance of having stamina in this job: 50

- Level of stamina required: 43

- Median annual income in 2024: $82,320

- Median hourly income in 2024: $39.58

- Total employment in 2024: 3,000

Transit and railroad police are responsible for protecting railway and transit employees, passengers, and property. Physical stamina is an essential part of the job, whether for inspecting property for damage or theft, chasing after those in violation, or standing for long periods of time filling out paperwork and incident reports.

#44. Helpers--roofers

- Importance of having stamina in this job: 50

- Level of stamina required: 48

- Median annual income in 2024: $40,590

- Median hourly income in 2024: $19.51

- Total employment in 2024: 5,170

Department of Labor job description: "Help roofers by performing duties requiring less skill. Duties include using, supplying, or holding materials or tools, and cleaning work area and equipment."

#43. Extruding, forming, pressing, and compacting machine setters, operators, and tenders

- Importance of having stamina in this job: 53

- Level of stamina required: 36

- Median annual income in 2024: $45,130

- Median hourly income in 2024: $21.70

- Total employment in 2024: 57,310

These workers must be able to move quickly, maintain dexterity and steadiness, and have a quick reaction time. They're in charge of setting up, operating, and taking care of machines used to shape and form objects out of various materials, including metal, glass, and rubber. A high school diploma and some previous skills are required.

#42. Light truck drivers

- Importance of having stamina in this job: 53

- Level of stamina required: 37

- Median annual income in 2024: $44,140

- Median hourly income in 2024: $21.22

- Total employment in 2024: 994,410

Department of Labor job description: "Drive a light vehicle, such as a truck or van, with a capacity of less than 26,001 pounds Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW), primarily to pick up merchandise or packages from a distribution center and deliver. May load and unload vehicle."

#41. Adhesive bonding machine operators and tenders

- Importance of having stamina in this job: 53

- Level of stamina required: 37

- Median annual income in 2024: $45,210

- Median hourly income in 2024: $21.74

- Total employment in 2024: 12,170

Adhesive bonding machine operators and tenders are responsible for equipment that dispenses adhesives onto industrial surfaces. So they must be able to exert muscle power, maintain arm steadiness, and have enough manual dexterity to control the machines. Preparation such as on-the-job training is needed to be successful at this job, and most have at least a high school diploma.

#40. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

- Importance of having stamina in this job: 53

- Level of stamina required: 41

- Median annual income in 2024: $32,670

- Median hourly income in 2024: $15.71

- Total employment in 2024: 522,010

While different from waiters and maitre d's, barbacks and dining room attendants are a crucial part of the hospitality industry. The job requires clearing tables, carrying heavy loads of dishes, table linens, and groceries, and spending long periods of time on their feet. There typically is no education or training requirement for these positions, and most skills are learned on the job.

#39. Tile and stone setters

- Importance of having stamina in this job: 53

- Level of stamina required: 41

- Median annual income in 2024: $52,240

- Median hourly income in 2024: $25.11

- Total employment in 2024: 38,740

Department of Labor job description: "Apply hard tile, stone, and comparable materials to walls, floors, ceilings, countertops, and roof decks."

#38. Tank car, truck, and ship loaders

- Importance of having stamina in this job: 53

- Level of stamina required: 41

- Median annual income in 2024: $58,070

- Median hourly income in 2024: $27.92

- Total employment in 2024: 10,920

Loading objects into tank cars, trucks, or ships requires the strength to operate moving equipment for extended periods of time. Workers are also responsible for verifying loading numbers and monitoring product movements. Most workers will have a high school diploma.

#37. Automotive and watercraft service attendants

- Importance of having stamina in this job: 53

- Level of stamina required: 43

- Median annual income in 2024: $34,850

- Median hourly income in 2024: $16.76

- Total employment in 2024: 98,270

Automotive and watercraft service attendants must be able to move their hands quickly and make precise movements with their fingers throughout their shifts to perform duties servicing vehicles such as cars, buses, and boats. Prior job experience is necessary, and more than half of employees reported having a high school diploma or equivalent.

#36. Sawing machine setters, operators, and tenders, wood

- Importance of having stamina in this job: 53

- Level of stamina required: 43

- Median annual income in 2024: $39,950

- Median hourly income in 2024: $19.21

- Total employment in 2024: 43,140

With duties such as adjusting and mounting saw blades, operating wood-sawing machines, and mounting blades, sawing machine setters need dexterity and steadiness while being exposed to hazardous equipment all day. This job usually requires a high school diploma or equivalent.

#35. Roustabouts, oil and gas

- Importance of having stamina in this job: 53

- Level of stamina required: 43

- Median annual income in 2024: $47,510

- Median hourly income in 2024: $22.84

- Total employment in 2024: 45,330

Department of Labor job description: "Assemble or repair oil field equipment using hand and power tools. Perform other tasks as needed."

#34. Helpers--extraction workers

- Importance of having stamina in this job: 53

- Level of stamina required: 43

- Median annual income in 2024: $48,400

- Median hourly income in 2024: $23.27

- Total employment in 2024: 6,720

Department of Labor job description: "Help extraction craft workers, such as earth drillers, blasters and explosives workers, derrick operators, and mining machine operators, by performing duties requiring less skill. Duties include supplying equipment or cleaning work area."

#33. Carpet installers

- Importance of having stamina in this job: 53

- Level of stamina required: 43

- Median annual income in 2024: $49,850

- Median hourly income in 2024: $23.97

- Total employment in 2024: 14,980

Carpet installers must be able to roll out, measure, cut, and put in carpet after inspecting surfaces in homes and buildings. Most of their time is spent stooping low to the ground. Work experience is required, and more than half of employees reported having a high school diploma.

#32. Plasterers and stucco masons

- Importance of having stamina in this job: 53

- Level of stamina required: 43

- Median annual income in 2024: $56,020

- Median hourly income in 2024: $26.93

- Total employment in 2024: 20,880

Plasterers and stucco masons prep surfaces and cover surrounding areas so they don't get splashed with excess material before mixing and applying plaster or stucco. They may also need to assemble, set up, and climb temporary scaffolding. Employees need little to no previous experience, but they will need some training to perform this job.

#31. Laborers and freight, stock, and material movers, hand

- Importance of having stamina in this job: 53

- Level of stamina required: 45

- Median annual income in 2024: $38,940

- Median hourly income in 2024: $18.72

- Total employment in 2024: 2,982,530

These workers perform duties such as sorting, stacking, and moving materials by hand, usually on docks or in warehouses. Manual labor like this requires the ability to exert muscle force repeatedly over long periods of time and be able to control and coordinate vehicles or movements. Some previous work experience is sometimes required, as well as a high school diploma.

#30. Forest and conservation workers

- Importance of having stamina in this job: 53

- Level of stamina required: 45

- Median annual income in 2024: $43,680

- Median hourly income in 2024: $21.00

- Total employment in 2024: 5,630

Forest and conservation workers develop, maintain, and protect forests through manual labor such as controlling pests, planting and harvesting crops or trees, transporting animals and plants, and inspecting facilities or equipment, often while traveling on foot for long distances and working outside. Employees generally need one to two years of on-the-job experience and training.

#29. Construction laborers

- Importance of having stamina in this job: 53

- Level of stamina required: 45

- Median annual income in 2024: $46,730

- Median hourly income in 2024: $22.47

- Total employment in 2024: 1,057,660

Construction laborers need the stamina to perform manual labor at construction sites—which are often outdoors—and operate heavy machinery such as cement mixers and jackhammers. More than half of employees reported having a high school diploma or equivalent, but job training is usually essential for safety and instruction.

#28. Fence erectors

- Importance of having stamina in this job: 53

- Level of stamina required: 45

- Median annual income in 2024: $46,940

- Median hourly income in 2024: $22.57

- Total employment in 2024: 22,640

Fence erectors use hand or power tools to set up and repair fences. They have to be able to perform manual labor outdoors, digging post holes and surveying areas to establish building locations. These jobs typically require a high school education and previous work-related experience.

#27. Highway maintenance workers

- Importance of having stamina in this job: 53

- Level of stamina required: 45

- Median annual income in 2024: $49,070

- Median hourly income in 2024: $23.59

- Total employment in 2024: 151,750

Highway maintenance workers need stamina to perform duties such as diverting traffic, repairing guardrails, patching pavement, and using power or hand tools, all while working outside. These positions often require a high school diploma or equivalent.

#26. Terrazzo workers and finishers

- Importance of having stamina in this job: 53

- Level of stamina required: 45

- Median annual income in 2024: $57,260

- Median hourly income in 2024: $27.53

- Total employment in 2024: 1,450

Terrazzo is a composite material made from any combination of cement, sand, pigment, or marble to create strong decorative surfaces. Workers and finishers must be able to blend, cut, and grind materials before installing them onto walls or floors. Seventy percent of employees reported having a high school diploma or equivalent.

#25. Massage therapists

- Importance of having stamina in this job: 53

- Level of stamina required: 45

- Median annual income in 2024: $57,950

- Median hourly income in 2024: $27.86

- Total employment in 2024: 96,040

Massage therapists need to be able to spend extended hours on their feet providing massage treatment for soft tissues and joints, requiring muscle strength and the ability to apply continuous pressure. This job will require the completion of a massage therapy education program and a certain number of training hours before being able to work.

#24. Correctional officers and jailers

- Importance of having stamina in this job: 53

- Level of stamina required: 45

- Median annual income in 2024: $57,970

- Median hourly income in 2024: $27.87

- Total employment in 2024: 365,380

Keeping inmates and those around them safe in prisons or rehabilitation institutions requires mental and physical stamina. Correctional officers and jailers perform head counts, inspect cells, and generally monitor inmates to prevent violence or escape. This job usually requires a high school diploma as well as training.

#23. Drywall and ceiling tile installers

- Importance of having stamina in this job: 53

- Level of stamina required: 45

- Median annual income in 2024: $58,140

- Median hourly income in 2024: $27.95

- Total employment in 2024: 82,900

Drywall and ceiling tile installers require the stamina needed to cut openings into structures while spending many hours standing during the installation process. Some job preparation is needed, such as a high school diploma or some type of experience related to the position.

#22. Commercial divers

- Importance of having stamina in this job: 53

- Level of stamina required: 45

- Median annual income in 2024: $61,130

- Median hourly income in 2024: $29.39

- Total employment in 2024: 3,430

Commercial divers work underwater to construct, inspect, or repair structures and equipment, so they need to be able to exert strength below the surface of the water, handling and moving objects while taking necessary safety precautions. Most commercial divers will need a license and training as well as prior job experience.

#21. Roof bolters, mining

- Importance of having stamina in this job: 53

- Level of stamina required: 45

- Median annual income in 2024: $76,640

- Median hourly income in 2024: $36.85

- Total employment in 2024: 2,230

These employees work in underground mines installing roof support bolts. They must be able to operate drilling and bolting machines and work with loose rock, asphalt, or concrete. Most workers have a high school diploma or GED, and previous work experience is typically needed.

#20. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

- Importance of having stamina in this job: 53

- Level of stamina required: 45

- Median annual income in 2024: $92,560

- Median hourly income in 2024: $44.50

- Total employment in 2024: 123,680

Electrical power-line installers and repairers are responsible for the continuing functionality of the country's electrical grid. These skilled workers spend long days on their feet, often working at great heights, maneuvering bulky equipment, and sometimes free-climbing the poles that carry power lines above our heads. They can also be dispatched to storm sites—following natural disasters like hurricanes or tornadoes—to restore power, which can be dangerous. In order to enter the field, most workers attend a technical college or program and complete an apprenticeship.

#19. Rock splitters, quarry

- Importance of having stamina in this job: 53

- Level of stamina required: 48

- Median annual income in 2024: $47,460

- Median hourly income in 2024: $22.82

- Total employment in 2024: 3,080

The main duty of a rock splitter at a quarry is to separate large quantities of blocks of stone using a combination of wedges, drills, detonation equipment, and jackhammers. Stamina is necessary to operate these types of machinery for extended periods of time. Little to no preparation is needed to perform this job, with as little as a few days of training required.

#18. Waiters and waitresses

- Importance of having stamina in this job: 56

- Level of stamina required: 39

- Median annual income in 2024: $33,760

- Median hourly income in 2024: $16.23

- Total employment in 2024: 2,302,690

Department of Labor job description: "Take orders and serve food and beverages to patrons at tables in dining establishment."

#17. Cement masons and concrete finishers

- Importance of having stamina in this job: 56

- Level of stamina required: 41

- Median annual income in 2024: $54,660

- Median hourly income in 2024: $26.28

- Total employment in 2024: 205,230

Working to pour, smooth, and finish concrete using different types of machinery and power or hand tools requires dexterity, strength, steadiness, and coordination. Generally, little to no experience is needed to get a job, and only rarely will it require a high school diploma.

#16. Heat treating equipment setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic

- Importance of having stamina in this job: 56

- Level of stamina required: 43

- Median annual income in 2024: $47,450

- Median hourly income in 2024: $22.81

- Total employment in 2024: 14,590

This job requires the ability to set up, operate, and troubleshoot heating equipment such as furnaces or hardening machines used to heat metal or plastic objects. Stamina is needed to work in these high-temperature conditions for entire shifts at a time. Seventy percent of employees had a high school diploma, and some work experience is required as well.

#15. Floor sanders and finishers

- Importance of having stamina in this job: 56

- Level of stamina required: 45

- Median annual income in 2024: $49,150

- Median hourly income in 2024: $23.63

- Total employment in 2024: 4,140

Floor sanders and finishers require stamina to complete their duties, which include controlling sanding machinery, removing and loading construction material, and stooping to inspect floors. It usually requires a high school diploma or equivalent, as well as time being trained by an experienced professional.

#14. Tree trimmers and pruners

- Importance of having stamina in this job: 56

- Level of stamina required: 45

- Median annual income in 2024: $50,430

- Median hourly income in 2024: $24.25

- Total employment in 2024: 47,870

Tree trimmers and pruners need the stamina to climb trees, cut branches, hoist tools, and operate and clean equipment like chainsaws and hacksaws. Fifty-seven percent had less than a high school diploma, while 37% had a high school diploma or equivalent.

#13. Roofers

- Importance of having stamina in this job: 56

- Level of stamina required: 46

- Median annual income in 2024: $50,970

- Median hourly income in 2024: $24.51

- Total employment in 2024: 136,740

Professional roofers often need to set up temporary scaffolding structures, inspect and repair roofs, and cover roofs with shingles, asphalt, or aluminum. In addition to physical strength and flexibility, roofers also need to have stamina in their body equilibrium to stay balanced. Roofer jobs may require a high school diploma, but work-related skills and experience are also important.

#12. Reinforcing iron and rebar workers

- Importance of having stamina in this job: 60

- Level of stamina required: 46

- Median annual income in 2024: $59,280

- Median hourly income in 2024: $28.50

- Total employment in 2024: 14,140

Reinforcing iron and rebar workers will need to operate hand tools, rod-bending machines, and blowtorches to install mesh or steel bars in order to strengthen and reinforce concrete. Often in the outdoors exposed to the elements, it is important for workers to have both static and trunk strength. Thirty-four percent of workers reported having a high school diploma, while 37% had less than that.

#11. Fallers

- Importance of having stamina in this job: 60

- Level of stamina required: 48

- Median annual income in 2024: $53,900

- Median hourly income in 2024: $25.92

- Total employment in 2024: 4,110

Fallers use their knowledge of cutting techniques to control the position and direction of trees before chopping them with chainsaws or axes. Cutting down trees is exhausting work, especially considering you must be outdoors and exposed to the weather to do it. Some of these jobs may require a high school education, but typically there is little to no previous work experience needed.

#10. Farmworkers and laborers, crop, nursery, and greenhouse

- Importance of having stamina in this job: 63

- Level of stamina required: 43

- Median annual income in 2024: $35,690

- Median hourly income in 2024: $17.16

- Total employment in 2024: 261,690

Farming is a year-round physical job that includes not just manually planting and harvesting crops, but installing and maintaining fences, moving massive irrigation equipment, and repairing tractors, fertilizers, and other vehicles and tools. The job is super active, with demanding long hours that require you to be on your feet all day—no eight-hour shifts here. Formal education or training is not a requirement to be a farmer, though many colleges and universities offer agricultural programs and many farmers learn the necessary skills under the tutelage of a more experienced industry professional.

#9. Structural iron and steel workers

- Importance of having stamina in this job: 63

- Level of stamina required: 45

- Median annual income in 2024: $62,700

- Median hourly income in 2024: $30.14

- Total employment in 2024: 64,720

Structural iron and steel workers build structures or frameworks made of iron and steel, but they also need to be able to operate lifting equipment such as cranes or hoists. Forty-two percent of workers have a high school diploma or equivalent, and employees generally need a few months to a year of training to perform the job.

#8. Manufactured building and mobile home installers

- Importance of having stamina in this job: 63

- Level of stamina required: 46

- Median annual income in 2024: $41,080

- Median hourly income in 2024: $19.75

- Total employment in 2024: 2,610

Installing prefabricated or modular buildings and mobile homes requires skills such as hauling, connecting, testing, building, and inspecting while spending the majority of the time standing, kneeling, or bending. Most workers have less than a high school diploma, but previous work experience is needed.

#7. Derrick operators, oil and gas

- Importance of having stamina in this job: 63

- Level of stamina required: 46

- Median annual income in 2024: $62,740

- Median hourly income in 2024: $30.16

- Total employment in 2024: 11,040

A derrick is a type of crane used for lifting heavy objects, and oil and gas workers use it to drill into the earth. Workers need to know how to clean, inspect, and take care of machinery while operating the pumps that circulate lubricating mud through a drill hole. Little to no experience is needed to secure a job most of the time, and employees will need anywhere from days to months of training.

#6. Stonemasons

- Importance of having stamina in this job: 66

- Level of stamina required: 45

- Median annual income in 2024: $51,990

- Median hourly income in 2024: $25.00

- Total employment in 2024: 8,750

Stonemasons need plenty of strength and stamina to build structures and walkways out of stone. In addition to hauling, installing, and laying stone, they must also be able to mix mortar or grout and cut or trim marble and stone. Generally, this job requires either training at a vocational school or hands-on experience.

#5. Firefighters

- Importance of having stamina in this job: 66

- Level of stamina required: 55

- Median annual income in 2024: $59,530

- Median hourly income in 2024: $28.62

- Total employment in 2024: 332,240

Firefighters must have tons of stamina for running into and out of burning buildings, rescuing people and pets, preserving property, and carrying heavy loads weighing 75 pounds or more. Running up and down stairs, climbing ladders, hauling hoses, and using axes and other equipment are all common: The job calls for extreme aerobic activity.

#4. Choreographers

- Importance of having stamina in this job: 69

- Level of stamina required: 54

- Median annual income in 2024: $55,600

- Median hourly income in 2024: $26.73

- Total employment in 2024: 3,430

Choreographers work to create and teach new dance routines, an athletic job that requires body coordination and almost constant physical activity. Typically, choreographer jobs require a four-year degree or at least some college as well as a considerable degree of skill and experience.

#3. Exercise trainers and group fitness instructors

- Importance of having stamina in this job: 72

- Level of stamina required: 57

- Median annual income in 2024: $46,180

- Median hourly income in 2024: $22.20

- Total employment in 2024: 303,620

Fitness trainers and aerobics instructors are responsible for training groups or individuals on different exercise techniques, so they need to be in peak physical condition themselves in order to set a good example. Most of these jobs require previous experience or work-related skills, and most employees in this field receive vocational training or an associate's degree.

#2. Athletes and sports competitors

- Importance of having stamina in this job: 72

- Level of stamina required: 57

- Median annual income in 2024: $62,360

- Median hourly income in 2024: Not available

- Total employment in 2024: 14,370

Competing in sporting events on the professional level requires a vast amount of athletic skill and near-constant physical-fitness training. Generally, you won't need a bachelor's degree to become a sports competitor, but you will need a great amount of talent and experience.

#1. Dancers

- Importance of having stamina in this job: 81

- Level of stamina required: 66

- Median annual income in 2024: Not available

- Median hourly income in 2024: $23.97

- Total employment in 2024: 9,060

Dancers not only need to be able to exercise and train in their classes, but they must also be able to complete lengthy performances in front of large audiences on stage. Flexibility, coordination, dynamic strength, and body equilibrium are all necessary in this profession—in addition to stamina. Most professional dancer jobs require extensive training at a vocational school.