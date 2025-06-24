5 surprising stats on alcohol use disorder

Alcohol use disorder (AUD) is a serious and often misunderstood condition affecting millions of people in the United States. Despite alcohol’s cultural normalization, AUD contributes to a staggering number of deaths each year and poses a major public health threat. Stigma, misinformation, and a lack of access to care continue to obscure who is affected, the role of co-occurring mental health conditions, and what treatment and recovery can look like.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 178,000 people die each year from excessive alcohol use. These deaths stem both from the effects of chronic alcohol use, including conditions like liver disease, heart disease, and certain cancers, and from acute consequences of binge drinking, such as motor vehicle crashes, overdoses, alcohol poisoning, and suicide.

Alcohol-related death statistics

Alcohol-related deaths are also rising. Between 2016 and 2021, deaths linked to alcohol increased by 29%, according to the CDC. This jump reflects a 27% increase in alcohol-related deaths among boys and men, and a 35% increase among girls and women, though men still account for a higher total number of deaths. The data underscores a concerning trend: excessive drinking, whether chronic or episodic, is becoming increasingly deadly across all demographics.

The financial toll of alcohol use is also massive. According to federal estimates, substance misuse costs the U.S. about $740 billion each year in areas like lost productivity and healthcare. Alcohol use alone accounts for $249 billion of that total, including $27 billion in direct healthcare costs.

To better understand the scope of this crisis, Charlie Health examined some of the most striking AUD statistics, from rising rates of alcohol misuse to the possible genetic components of AUD. We also share how people struggling with substance use disorder (SUD), including AUD, can access compassionate, evidence-based care.

1. Just over one in 10 Americans struggles with AUD

According to the 2021 National Survey on Drug Use and Health from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), just over one in 10 people age 12 or older (10.6%) had AUD in the past year. That amounts to 29.5 million people.

While this staggering number highlights how common AUD is across all age groups, there are some populations that are more at risk than others. The percentage of people who had AUD in the past year was highest among young adults aged 18 to 25, about 1 in 7 of whom (15%) struggled with the condition, according to the SAMHSA (that’s 5 million people).

2. Teens with depression might be more likely to struggle with alcohol misuse

Data consistently shows that mental health and alcohol misuse are closely linked, especially during adolescence, a critical period for emotional development and risk-taking behaviors. According to the SAMHSA, teens ages 12 to 17 who had a major depressive episode in the past year were more than twice as likely to binge drink than those who didn’t (6.7% compared to 3.1%, respectively). SAMHSA defines binge drinking as consuming more than four or five alcoholic drinks within a couple of hours on at least one day in the past month.

3. Adults with mental health conditions might binge drink at higher rates

Similar links between mental health conditions and alcohol misuse are seen among adults. SAMHSA data shows that adults with mental health conditions were more likely to binge drink alcohol than those without. In fact, over half of adults with any or a serious mental health condition were binge drinkers compared to just 21% of those without a mental health condition.

4. There might be genetic risk factors for AUD

Recent genetic research has begun to identify specific genetic variants linked to addiction risk. The 2023 study discovered 19 DNA changes affecting overall addiction susceptibility, including nine tied specifically to alcohol. Understanding these genetic factors may pave the way for more targeted and effective treatments.

5. Most people with SUDs don’t get the treatment they need

Despite how common substance use disorders (SUDs) are, most people who need care don't get it. In 2023, an estimated 54.2 million people needed treatment — but only 23% received it, according to American Addiction Centers.

This treatment gap highlights not just the scale of the crisis, but the systemic barriers — like stigma, cost, and limited access — that continue to prevent people from getting help. Expanding access to affordable, evidence-based care is essential.

This story was produced by Charlie Health and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.