3rd Secret, featuring members of Pearl Jam, Nirvana & Soundgarden, releases second album

3rd Secret

By Josh Johnson

3rd Secret, the grunge supergroup featuring members of Pearl Jam, Nirvana and Soundgarden, has released a new album.

The project's sophomore effort, aptly titled 2nd 3rd Secret, is out now via digital platforms. You can watch a video for the song "Ditch" streaming now on YouTube.

3rd Secret is made up of Pearl Jam/Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron, Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic and Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil as well as Bubba Dupree of the hardcore band Void and vocalists Jillian Raye and Jennifer Johnson.

The self-titled debut 3rd Secret album dropped in 2022.

