311 announces 30th anniversary reissue of debut ﻿'Music' ﻿album

311 has announced a deluxe reissue of the band's 1993 debut album, Music, in honor of its 30th anniversary.

The expanded set is due out September 29 and includes four bonus preproduction demos. It also comes with updated artwork reflective of 30 years, signifying the "pearl" anniversary.

"Hard to believe it's been 30 years since our first studio record," says drummer Chad Sexton. "We have decided to release a 30th anniversary edition vinyl which includes extra tracks never released on vinyl before. These are pre-production album tracks that date back to 1992."

He continues, "A pearl is the gemstone to celebrate 30-year anniversaries and in line with this concept we are introducing a pearlized version of the album cover. We hope you enjoy this old classic as much as we did making this record."

Along with celebrating the 30th anniversary of Music, 311 will launch a U.S. tour in September. AWOLNATION will also be on the bill.

