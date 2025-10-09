311 announces 2026 311 Day Las Vegas concerts

2023 Shaky Knees Festival Nick Hexum of 311 performs at Shaky Knees at Central Park on May 06, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Scott Legato/Getty Images) (Scott Legato/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

311 is headed back to Las Vegas to celebrate the band's annual holiday, 311 Day.

The "Down" rockers will headline Sin City's Dolby Live at Park MGM on March 7 and March 8. The shows will feature completely different sets with no repeats, as well as a "special one time only collaboration" with the famed Blue Man Group.

Presales begin Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. PT, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. PT. For all ticket info, visit 311Day.com.

The 311 Day Vegas festivities will also include a 311 museum, described as a "retrospective experience featuring artifacts, artwork, stage gear, and past poster creative from across the band's history."

