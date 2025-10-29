The 30 most popular homes for sale in Sebastian

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of the most popular homes for sale in the Sebastian metro over the past 30 days.

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Sebastian metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 1365 38th Ave, Vero Beach, FL 32960

- Views: 564

- List price: $110,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,102

- Price per square foot: $52.33

- See 1365 38th Ave, Vero Beach, FL 32960 on Redfin.com

#2. 1345 38th Ave, Vero Beach, FL 32960

- Views: 419

- List price: $515,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,918

- Price per square foot: $268.51

- See 1345 38th Ave, Vero Beach, FL 32960 on Redfin.com

#3. 654 Cavern Ter, Sebastian, FL 32958

- Views: 398

- List price: $698,900

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,501

- Price per square foot: $199.63

- See 654 Cavern Ter, Sebastian, FL 32958 on Redfin.com

#4. 507 Wimbrow Dr, Sebastian, FL 32958

- Views: 393

- List price: $416,900

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,039

- Price per square foot: $204.46

- See 507 Wimbrow Dr, Sebastian, FL 32958 on Redfin.com

#5. 4353 30th Ave, Vero Beach, FL 32967

- Views: 385

- List price: $149,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,102

- Price per square foot: $135.21

- See 4353 30th Ave, Vero Beach, FL 32967 on Redfin.com

#6. 169 Day Dr, Sebastian, FL 32958

- Views: 355

- List price: $350,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 3,269

- Price per square foot: $107.07

- See 169 Day Dr, Sebastian, FL 32958 on Redfin.com

#7. 1230 14th Ave, Vero Beach, FL 32960

- Views: 344

- List price: $245,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,316

- Price per square foot: $186.17

- See 1230 14th Ave, Vero Beach, FL 32960 on Redfin.com

#8. 3655 Flamingo Dr, Vero Beach, FL 32963

- Views: 344

- List price: $1,600,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,944

- Price per square foot: $405.68

- See 3655 Flamingo Dr, Vero Beach, FL 32963 on Redfin.com

#9. 297 Caravan Ter, Sebastian, FL 32958

- Views: 311

- List price: $70,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,496

- Price per square foot: $46.79

- See 297 Caravan Ter, Sebastian, FL 32958 on Redfin.com

#10. 571 24th Ave, Vero Beach, FL 32962

- Views: 311

- List price: $350,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,584

- Price per square foot: $220.96

- See 571 24th Ave, Vero Beach, FL 32962 on Redfin.com

#11. 1949 36th Ave, Vero Beach, FL 32960

- Views: 305

- List price: $389,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,924

- Price per square foot: $202.18

- See 1949 36th Ave, Vero Beach, FL 32960 on Redfin.com

#12. 632 Wallis Ave, Sebastian, FL 32958

- Views: 302

- List price: $274,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 1,762

- Price per square foot: $156.02

- See 632 Wallis Ave, Sebastian, FL 32958 on Redfin.com

#13. 7955 102nd Ct, Vero Beach, FL 32967

- Views: 300

- List price: $275,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,300

- Price per square foot: $211.54

- See 7955 102nd Ct, Vero Beach, FL 32967 on Redfin.com

#14. 5837 Pine Ridge Cir, Vero Beach, FL 32967

- Views: 294

- List price: $499,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,427

- Price per square foot: $205.60

- See 5837 Pine Ridge Cir, Vero Beach, FL 32967 on Redfin.com

#15. 1385 Scroll St, Sebastian, FL 32958

- Views: 287

- List price: $340,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,689

- Price per square foot: $201.30

- See 1385 Scroll St, Sebastian, FL 32958 on Redfin.com

#16. 1236 42nd Ave, Vero Beach, FL 32960

- Views: 284

- List price: $399,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,876

- Price per square foot: $212.69

- See 1236 42nd Ave, Vero Beach, FL 32960 on Redfin.com

#17. 1026 Blossom Dr, Sebastian, FL 32958

- Views: 262

- List price: $425,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,139

- Price per square foot: $198.69

- See 1026 Blossom Dr, Sebastian, FL 32958 on Redfin.com

#18. 2935 1st Ln, Vero Beach, FL 32968

- Views: 262

- List price: $469,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,207

- Price per square foot: $212.51

- See 2935 1st Ln, Vero Beach, FL 32968 on Redfin.com

#19. 105 12th Pl, SE Vero Beach, FL 32962

- Views: 258

- List price: $499,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,441

- Price per square foot: $204.42

- See 105 12th Pl, SE Vero Beach, FL 32962 on Redfin.com

#20. 1210 Clearmont St, Sebastian, FL 32958

- Views: 256

- List price: $375,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,192

- Price per square foot: $171.08

- See 1210 Clearmont St, Sebastian, FL 32958 on Redfin.com

#21. 587 Cottonwood Rd, Sebastian, FL 32958

- Views: 250

- List price: $415,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,942

- Price per square foot: $213.70

- See 587 Cottonwood Rd, Sebastian, FL 32958 on Redfin.com

#22. 812 Carolina Cir, SW Vero Beach, FL 32962

- Views: 250

- List price: $495,995

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 2,198

- Price per square foot: $225.66

- See 812 Carolina Cir, SW Vero Beach, FL 32962 on Redfin.com

#23. 5155 3rd Mnr, Vero Beach, FL 32968

- Views: 248

- List price: $489,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,105

- Price per square foot: $232.73

- See 5155 3rd Mnr, Vero Beach, FL 32968 on Redfin.com

#24. 2282 Seville Ave, Vero Beach, FL 32960

- Views: 246

- List price: $539,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,540

- Price per square foot: $350.00

- See 2282 Seville Ave, Vero Beach, FL 32960 on Redfin.com

#25. 109 39th Dr, Vero Beach, FL 32968

- Views: 246

- List price: $540,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,006

- Price per square foot: $269.19

- See 109 39th Dr, Vero Beach, FL 32968 on Redfin.com

#26. 4526 43rd Ct, Vero Beach, FL 32967

- Views: 244

- List price: $315,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,894

- Price per square foot: $166.31

- See 4526 43rd Ct, Vero Beach, FL 32967 on Redfin.com

#27. 132 Stony Point Dr, Sebastian, FL 32958

- Views: 242

- List price: $560,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,121

- Price per square foot: $264.03

- See 132 Stony Point Dr, Sebastian, FL 32958 on Redfin.com

#28. 3760 8th Ln, Vero Beach, FL 32960

- Views: 242

- List price: $534,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,648

- Price per square foot: $202.00

- See 3760 8th Ln, Vero Beach, FL 32960 on Redfin.com

#29. 850 Royal Palm Pl, Vero Beach, FL 32960

- Views: 240

- List price: $998,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,190

- Price per square foot: $455.71

- See 850 Royal Palm Pl, Vero Beach, FL 32960 on Redfin.com

#30. 5875 39th Ln, Vero Beach, FL 32966

- Views: 231

- List price: $395,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,942

- Price per square foot: $203.40

- See 5875 39th Ln, Vero Beach, FL 32966 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.