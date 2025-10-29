The 30 most popular homes for sale in Pensacola

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.
To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Pensacola metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.
#1. 4511 St Nazaire Rd, Pensacola, FL 32505
- Views: 563
- List price: $155,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,508
- Price per square foot: $102.79
#2. 305 Calhoun Ave, Pensacola, FL 32507
- Views: 549
- List price: $224,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 4,296
- Price per square foot: $52.35
#3. 4908 Ravenswood Ave, Pensacola, FL 32506
- Views: 454
- List price: $169,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,361
- Price per square foot: $124.83
#4. 6702 White Oak Dr, Pensacola, FL 32503
- Views: 374
- List price: $259,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,402
- Price per square foot: $108.20
#5. 4090 Dunwoody Dr, Pensacola, FL 32503
- Views: 370
- List price: $400,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,540
- Price per square foot: $157.48
#6. 1018 Stillbrook Rd, Pensacola, FL 32514
- Views: 363
- List price: $338,500
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,200
- Price per square foot: $153.86
#7. 39 Randolph Dr, Pensacola, FL 32506
- Views: 333
- List price: $56,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 770
- Price per square foot: $73.90
#8. 903 N 46th Ave, Pensacola, FL 32506
- Views: 331
- List price: $150,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,025
- Price per square foot: $146.34
#9. 4306 Northpointe Way, Pensacola, FL 32514
- Views: 318
- List price: $315,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,792
- Price per square foot: $175.78
#10. 5842 Princeton Dr, Pensacola, FL 32526
- Views: 308
- List price: $119,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,121
- Price per square foot: $106.16
#11. 600 W Hannah St, Pensacola, FL 32534
- Views: 308
- List price: $174,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,270
- Price per square foot: $137.72
#12. 8234 Excelsior Dr, Pensacola, FL 32514
- Views: 308
- List price: $220,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,598
- Price per square foot: $84.68
#13. 3013 W La Rua St, Pensacola, FL 32505
- Views: 302
- List price: $117,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,953
- Price per square foot: $59.91
#14. 1414 W Clio Dr, Pensacola, FL 32505
- Views: 295
- List price: $124,000
- Beds: 6 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,977
- Price per square foot: $62.72
#15. 1305 N 15th Ave, Pensacola, FL 32503
- Views: 293
- List price: $750,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,190
- Price per square foot: $342.47
#16. 3909 Tiger Point Blvd, Gulf Breeze, FL 32563
- Views: 285
- List price: $479,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,945
- Price per square foot: $246.27
#17. 1118 Crane Cove Blvd, Gulf Breeze, FL 32563
- Views: 283
- List price: $599,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,586
- Price per square foot: $231.98
#18. 5203 Tupelo Ln, Milton, FL 32570
- Views: 280
- List price: $140,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,788
- Price per square foot: $78.30
#19. 1420 N 12th Ave, Pensacola, FL 32503
- Views: 276
- List price: $439,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,416
- Price per square foot: $310.03
#20. 3860 Baisden Rd, Pensacola, FL 32503
- Views: 275
- List price: $524,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,883
- Price per square foot: $278.28
#21. 7053 Gandy Dr, Navarre, FL 32566
- Views: 275
- List price: $288,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,460
- Price per square foot: $117.07
#22. 1911 E Mallory St, Pensacola, FL 32503
- Views: 274
- List price: $449,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,410
- Price per square foot: $318.44
#23. 913 N 8th Ave, Pensacola, FL 32501
- Views: 272
- List price: $210,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,473
- Price per square foot: $142.57
#24. 7044 Sawfish St, Navarre, FL 32566
- Views: 270
- List price: $748,499
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,010
- Price per square foot: $248.67
#25. 6472 Sandy Ln, Milton, FL 32570
- Views: 264
- List price: $300,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,920
- Price per square foot: $156.25
#26. 1510 E Avery St, Pensacola, FL 32503
- Views: 262
- List price: $289,900
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 966
- Price per square foot: $300.10
#27. 4102 Buford Ln, Milton, FL 32583
- Views: 260
- List price: $204,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,251
- Price per square foot: $163.79
#28. 801 N 57th Ave, Pensacola, FL 32506
- Views: 259
- List price: $168,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,857
- Price per square foot: $90.47
#29. 1806 Langley Ave, Pensacola, FL 32504
- Views: 256
- List price: $158,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,107
- Price per square foot: $142.73
#30. 5575 N Shore Way, Pensacola, FL 32507
- Views: 255
- List price: $700,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,600
- Price per square foot: $269.23
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.