The 2025 Soundside Music Festival, scheduled to take place Sept. 27-28 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, has been canceled.

In a statement, organizers cite "circumstances beyond our control" as the reason for the decision.

For information on refunds, visit SoundsideMusicFestival.com.

Soundside 2025 was set to be headlined by Hozier and The Killers. The lineup also included Vampire Weekend, Weezer, Djo, The Last Dinner Party and Gigi Perez.

