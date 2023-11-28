The 1975's George Daniel & Charli XCX are engaged

The 1975 drummer George Daniel and pop singer Charli XCX are engaged.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, November 28, Charli shared a batch of photos featuring her and Daniel embracing, as well a picture of an engagement ring in its box. In the caption, she wrote, "charli xcx and george daniel f****** for life!!!"

Fans chimed in with comments, such as "This is my royal wedding," as did The 1975 frontman Matty Healy, who wrote, "I cry."

In addition to their personal relationship, Daniel and Charli have worked together on music. The two collaborated on a remix of the Caroline Polachek song "Welcome to My Island," and Charli and The 1975 are featured on the No Rome song "Spinning."

