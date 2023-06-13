The 1975 schedules Still ... At Their Very Best North American tour

Dirty Hit

By Josh Johnson

The 1975 has announced a North American tour.

The headlining outing — dubbed the Still ... At Their Very Best tour — begins September 26 in Sacramento, California, and wraps up December 2 in Seattle.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 23, at 10 a.m. local time. A fan presale, which you can register for now, begins Wednesday, June 21, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit The1975.com.

Still ... At Their Very Best is the sequel to The 1975's At Their Very Best, which Matty Healy and company first launched in 2022 in support of their latest album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language.

