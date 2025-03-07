The 1975 releases ﻿'Still... At Their Very Best'﻿ live album

The 1975 has released a new live album.

Still... At Their Very Best was recorded at the AO Arena in Manchester, England, during Matty Healy and company's 2024 tour.

You can listen to the set via digital outlets now. It'll also be released on vinyl on May 30.

The most recent studio effort from The 1975 is 2022's Being Funny in a Foreign Language.

Meanwhile, The 1975 was just announced as a headliner for the U.K.'s Glastonbury festival, taking place in June.

