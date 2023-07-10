The 1975 joins Reading & Leeds lineup

The 1975 has joined the lineup for the U.K's Reading & Leeds festival

Matty Healy and company take the place of pop singer Lewis Capaldi, who canceled his upcoming tour dates due to health reasons.

Reading & Leeds, which consists of two different events taking place simultaneously over the same weekend, will be held August 25-27. The bill also includes Imagine Dragons, Billie Eilish, The Killers, Foals, Wet Leg, Sam Fender and Steve Lacy.

By the way, it's now been two straight years that The 1975 has been a last-minute Reading & Leeds addition. They also headlined in 2022 in place of Rage Against the Machine, who canceled after frontman Zack de la Rocha tore his Achilles tendon.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.