The 1975 to go on "indefinite hiatus" after finishing Still ... At Their Very Best tour

The 1975 will be taking a break after getting off the road.

During the group's show in Sacramento, California, on Tuesday, September 26 — the first headlining date on their U.S. Still ... At Their Very Best tour — frontman Matty Healy announced, "After this tour, we will be going on an indefinite hiatus with shows."

Footage of Healy's remarks was posted by the @The1975_MFC fan account.

It's certainly understandable that The 1975 might want to slow things down a bit after an eventful few years, which included extensive touring behind their latest album, 2022's Being Funny in a Foreign Language. Let's not forget Healy's whirlwind apparent-but-never-officially-confirmed romance with Taylor Swift and the controversy over The 1975's concert in Malaysia, during which Healy criticized the country's strict anti-LGBTQ+ laws and kissed bassist Ross MacDonald onstage.

The 1975 still has ways to go before their hiatus begins. The U.S. leg of the Still ... At Their Very Best tour is scheduled into December, which will then be followed by a European trek that doesn't wrap up until March 2024.

