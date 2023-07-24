The 1975 cancels remaining Asia tour dates following Matty Healy's onstage remarks in Malaysia

The remaining dates on The 1975's tour of Asia have been canceled following frontman Matty Healy's comments during their show in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Friday, July 21, where he criticized the country's anti-LGBTQ+ laws.

Per an Instagram Story posted by Indonesia's We the Fest, which The 1975 was scheduled to play, both their set at the festival and their upcoming show in Taiwan have been scrapped.

"The band never take the decision to cancel a show lightly and had been eagerly looking forward to playing for fans in Jakarta and Taipei," the statement reads. "But unfortunately, due to current circumstances, it is impossible to proceed with the scheduled shows."

According to Variety, Healy told the crowd at the Malaysia show, "I don't see the f****** point ... of inviting The 1975 to a country and then telling us who we can have sex with." He and bassist Ross MacDonald then kissed onstage before Healy reported The 1975 had been "banned from Kuala Lumpur" and their show was cut short.

A source close to The 1975 told Variety, "Matty has a long-time record of advocating for the LGBTQ+ community, and the band wanted to stand up for their LGBTQ+ fans and community."

The Malaysian festival The 1975 were playing, the Good Vibes Festival, was canceled following Healy and company's set.

"The decision adheres to the immediate cancellation directive issued ... by the Ministry of Communication and Digital," festival organizer write in a statement. "The Ministry has underlined its unwavering stance against any parties that challenge, ridicule, or contravene Malaysian laws."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.