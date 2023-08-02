The 1975 announces 10th anniversary reissue of self-titled debut album

The 1975 has announced a reissue of the band's 2013 self-titled debut album in honor of its 10th anniversary.

The set will arrive on September 1 via a variety of different formats, including a four-LP vinyl box set with the Facedown, Sex, Music for Cars and IV EPs alongside the original album.

The album The 1975 hit #1 in the English band's home country, and made waves in the U.S. with the singles "Chocolate" and "Sex." Leading into their sophomore follow-up, 2016's I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it, The 1975 deleted all of their social media accounts and hinted that they'd broken up, setting a precedent of similar stunts ahead of future album announcements.

The 1975's most recent album is 2022's Being Funny in a Foreign Language. They've been in the headlines recently after frontman Matty Healy criticized Malaysia's strict anti-LGBTQ+ laws during the band's set at Kuala Lumpur's Good Vibes Festival in July, which led to the cancellation of the whole event.

