The 1975 adds additional dates to fall US tour

2023 Outside Lands Music Festival Steve Jennings/WireImage (Steve Jennings/WireImage)

By Josh Johnson

The 1975 has added three more stops to the band's upcoming fall U.S. headlining tour.

The newly announced shows will take place October 9 in Fort Worth, Texas, October 29 in Chicago and November 7 in Newark, New Jersey.

You can register now for a presale that will begin Wednesday, August 16, at 10 a.m. local time. For all ticket info, visit The1975.com.

As previously reported, The 1975's Still ... at Their Very Best tour launches September 26 in Sacramento, California, and wraps up December 2 in Seattle.

Matty Healy and company will be touring in continued support of their latest album, 2022's Being Funny in a Foreign Language.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!