The 1975 adds additional dates to fall US tour

The 1975 has added three more stops to the band's upcoming fall U.S. headlining tour.

The newly announced shows will take place October 9 in Fort Worth, Texas, October 29 in Chicago and November 7 in Newark, New Jersey.

You can register now for a presale that will begin Wednesday, August 16, at 10 a.m. local time. For all ticket info, visit The1975.com.

As previously reported, The 1975's Still ... at Their Very Best tour launches September 26 in Sacramento, California, and wraps up December 2 in Seattle.

Matty Healy and company will be touring in continued support of their latest album, 2022's Being Funny in a Foreign Language.

