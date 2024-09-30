HOPE AFTER HELENE

THIS IS OUR HOME—The impact of Hurricane Helene devastated our neighborhoods and communities— But if there’s one thing we know — we’re Tampa Bay Strong.

We’ve partnered with Metropolitan Ministries and all day Wednesday, we’re raising money that will stay in this community and go directly to those affected. Families that need groceries, food, water and shelter—these funds stay right here in Tampa Bay.

Join us and if you’re able to give back or want to know how to get assistance for your families. Let’s Pay It Forward to those who need it most.

Hope does more in Tampa Bay. Thank You to Metropolitan Ministries - We’re Tampa Bay Strong!

The link to donate is now live as well COX Media and Metro Hurricane Relief | Metropolitan Ministries (metromin.org)





MORE WAYS TO HELP!

DONATE:

The Pinellas Education Foundation:

Donations will help teachers, students and classrooms that were impacted by the storm.

https://pinellaseducation.org/

Hudson High teams up with Metropolitan Ministries:

Hudson High School will distribute hurricane relief supplies at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Clothing and hygiene items will also be available at the Hudson Community Clinic.

https://www.facebook.com/hudsonhighschoolpasco

The West Pasco Title 1 Schools Hurricane Relief Donations Drive:

Gulf High School is working with the Pasco Education Foundation to accept donations for families impacted by the storm.

“All monies collected with be distributed fairly among the Title 1 elementary, middle, and high schools on the west side of Pasco,”

https://www.pascoeducationfoundation.org/community-involvement/donate-now/

211 Tampa Bay Cares:

Connecting people to important resources, food and mental health services to housing needs and veteran support.

https://211tampabay.org/





VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:

Pinellas County is seeking volunteers to help with local recovery efforts.

https://www.volunteerflorida.org/volunteerconnect/

Metropolitan Ministries works with 65 neighborhood partners to help families across Tampa Bay.

Donations go toward helping people access food, water, shelter and supplies after Helene.

https://www.metromin.org/





RESOURCES:

Pinellas County barrier island residents can receive free food, water and tarps while they last from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. starting on Monday at the following locations:

· St. Pete Beach: 4700 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach

· Treasure Island: 10451 Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island

· Tierra Verde Fire Station: 540 Sands Point Drive, Tierra Verde (water only)





COOLING STATIONS THIS WEEK:

https://pinellas.gov/news/cooling-stations-open-around-county/





DEBRIS CLEANUP:

https://www.fox13news.com/news/storm-debris-pickup-begins-some-areas-impacted-hurricane-helene





Pinellas Update: Hurricane Helene donation collection sites open

Collection sites around Pinellas County are accepting donations for those affected by Hurricane Helene. These locations are for donation drop-offs only, unless otherwise specified by the location’s agency.

These stations will be open throughout the week at the following locations/times:

All Saints Episcopal Church, 1700 Keystone Rd, Tarpon Springs

Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

First United Methodist Dunedin, 421 Main St., Dunedin

Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Habitat for Humanity Admin, 14010 Roosevelt Blvd, Suite 704, Clearwater

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Greenwood Recreation Center, 900 N Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Clearwater

Monday – Friday, Sunday, 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Saturday, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Clearview United Methodist Church, 4515 38th Ave N, St. Petersburg

Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Maritime and Defense Tech Hub, 450 8th Ave SE, St. Petersburg

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Gulfport United Methodist Church, 2728 53rd St. S, Gulfport

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Items not accepted:

Used clothing

Bottled water

Furniture, appliances and other large items

Items accepted:

Canned or non-perishable food

Sports drinks

Personal care items

Disposable baby diapers

Baby food/ formula

Can openers (manual)

Plastic ware

Paper products

Disposable adult diapers

Cleaning supplies, including mops and brooms

Dust masks

Work gloves, Heavy rubber kitchen gloves and non-sterile gloves

Flashlights and fresh batteries

Hand tools

Individuals interested in volunteering can sign up via Volunteer Connect, a statewide online portal to match volunteers with organizations that are looking for help

