Don’t miss your chance to witness Yungblud recording in Berlin at the iconic Hansa Studios building.

YUNGBLUD. ARE YOU READY, BOY? in cinemas worldwide August 20 & 24.

Get tickets now at yungblud.film

#yungbludfilm YUNGBLUD. ARE YOU READY, BOY? is exclusively in cinemas worldwide August 20 & 24A new feature-length documentary from Emmy® and BAFTA winning director Paul Dugdale. Dive into Yungblud’s world and witness him raw and unfiltered. Includes 12 brand new performances from ‘Idols’, Yungblud’s brand new 4th album.The film is a love letter to Berlin and its culture, and to the musicians who have played there previously: Yungblud performs his songs at the legendary Hansa Studios building, where Bowie wrote and recorded ‘Heroes’, and U2 created ‘One’.

For tickets and information visit yungblud.film

Enter for your chance to win a 4 pack of passes for the movie!

©2025 Cox Media Group