Winter Seltzerland

NUTRL Presents, Winter Seltzerland! Come Eat, Drink, Dance and Sleigh! Friday, December 13th at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater. Explore and sample a curated collection of over 80 beverages including refreshing hard seltzers, innovative craft cocktails, ready to drink cocktails and wines.

Special guests from Real Housewives, Teresa and Gia Giudice and beats by DJ Ekin. Plus, prizes and surprises! Please Note: You must be 21+ to attend.

General Admission Tickets on sale now! Get yours here! There will also be a limited number of passes for a special Meet & Greet/Photo opportunity with Teresa and Gia Giudice.

