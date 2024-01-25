Your Welcome To Rockville lineup is here and stacked! It’s going bigger than ever with 5 stages, 150+ bands, that’s 50 more than last year, in a setting that will make you feel the rumble. It’s all happening on May 9-12, 2024, at the Daytona International Speedway.

You asked for more bands, more stages, and more action. Rockvillains, when you ask, we deliver.

Welcome To Rockville is the biggest rock festival in North America, and is here to start you off right! So get ready to welcome Mötley Crüe to the Rockville community for the first time ever, celebrate 25 years of Slipknot, 50 years of Judas Priest, plus Foo Fighters return to the Rockville stage, and so many more must-see moments.

Single Day + Weekend, General Admission, VIP and Daytona Owner’s Club, PLUS Camping + Parking Passes are on sale now and ready for you. Get on this wild ride and don’t even think twice. Welcome To Rockville 2024 is the biggest, baddest, loudest festival in North America—there’s no turning back once you’re in!

Rockvillains, you ready to get this party started? Keep your eyes peeled because we have more in store, including the campground kick-off party lineup you’ll only get with Welcome To Rockville coming early next year. Horns up and let’s go!

