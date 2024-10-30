Wallows Model & More Tour

Wallows are back with BAD DREAM, an alternate take on the fan favorite single featured on the band’s acclaimed third album, Model, available everywhere now via Atlantic Records. Recorded at Los Angeles, CA’s famed Sunset Sound during the making of Model, the new take on BAD DREAM out today is the original version of the song that the band recorded first before the one on the album. “We love this version and wanted everyone to have it too,” said Wallows. BAD DREAM also heralds today’s announcement of Wallows’ 2025 Model & More Tour, a new series of U.S. headline dates. The tour includes a stop at The BayCare Sound in Downtown Clearwater on Sunday, February 23 at 7 pm

Click here for more info or to purchase tickets!

