Walk to Defeat ALS

• Join us for the 2025 Walk to Defeat ALS – Greater Tampa Bay!

• Date: Saturday, April 26, 2025

• Location: Safety Harbor Waterfront Park

• Time: Registration opens at 9am Walk begins at 10:15am after the opening ceremony

• Website: http://web.alsa.org/GrTPAWalkALS25

• Free: free to the public to participate and register!

• Raise: Fundraise $100 and earn a 2025 Walk T-Shirt!

Why Walk?

• The Walk to Defeat ALS is the largest annual gathering of the ALS community, bringing together individuals, families, and supporters to fight ALS.

• Every step you take helps provide critical care, advocacy, and research to make ALS a livable disease until we find a cure.

• Funds raised go directly toward patient support, assistive technology, research advancements, and advocacy efforts.

• We will have snacks, coffee, water, local sports team activations and family friendly activities!

Ways to Get Involved

• Register today as an individual or form a team with family, friends, or coworkers.

• Fundraise to make an impact—every dollar fuels ALS research and patient care.

• Volunteer and help make event day a success!

• Become a sponsor and show your company’s commitment to fighting ALS.

Walk Day Experience

• Inspiring community of ALS warriors, caregivers, and supporters.

• Live entertainment, team celebrations, and special tributes to those affected by ALS.

• Exciting activation zones and sponsor booths to engage with.

Call to Action

• Sign up today! Visit http://web.alsa.org/GrTPAWalkALS25 to register, donate, or learn more.

• Have questions? Contact Samantha Schneider at Samantha.Schneider@als.org

©2025 Cox Media Group

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!