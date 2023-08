JOIN US on October 14th in Ybor City for the 1st Annual ¡Viva!

Celebrating the rich and vibrant history of 1920ʼs Ybor City when the cigar industry and social scene were booming, and prohibition wasnʼt keeping anyone down. This costume-optional, all-inclusive event will send you back to a time when good times reigned supreme. All in support of the Ybor City Museum Society, dedicated to preserving, promoting, and celebrating the unique cultural heritage of Ybor City.





©2023 Cox Media Group