GRAMMY-winning rock sensation Twenty One Pilots announce a North American headline tour, THE CLANCY TOUR: BREACH 2025. The Live Nation-promoted tour includes a stop at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, FL, on Saturday, October 11, and continues with stadium and amphitheater performances across the U.S. and Canada.

