🎃🚘 TRUCKS AND TREATS AT FERMAN CHEVY NORTH TAMPA! 👻🍬

Get ready for a FREE, family-friendly Halloween celebration at Ferman Chevy North Tampa! 🎉

Join us for an afternoon packed with Halloween fun, festive activities, and treats for the whole family! Bring the kids, dress up your pets, and celebrate the season with us!

📅 Saturday, October 24, 2026⏰12 PM – 3 PM📍Ferman Chevy North Tampa 16414 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL (Next to Gaither High School!)

🎃 HERE’S WHAT’S HAPPENING:

🚚 FREE Food Trucks – Grab something delicious from our food trucks!

🍬 FREE Treats for the Kids – Bring your little ghosts and goblins for some Halloween goodies!

🎃 FREE Pumpkin Patch – Enjoy some fall fun and find the perfect pumpkin!

🐶 Pet Costume Contest – Dress up your four-legged friends in their Halloween best and join the fun!

🎶 Live DJ – Enjoy great music and a festive atmosphere all afternoon!

🧡 EVERYTHING IS FREE! Bring your family, invite your friends, and make some Halloween memories with us!

🎃 Click GOING or INTERESTED and SHARE this event with your friends! We can’t wait to see you!

Activities and giveaways available while supplies last.

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