Tampa Bay Lightning Hall of Fame Weekend

Lightning 2023 Alumni Weekend And HOF Induction

Join the Lightning and some of your all-time favorite Bolts for the Inaugural Alumni Weekend this March 16-18. The team will host a series of events that will culminate with Phil Esposito, Vincent Lecavalier and Martin St. Louis becoming the first class of the Lightning Hall of Fame.

Lightning alumni scheduled to appear include Brian Boyle, Ryan Callahan, Ben Bishop, Dave Andreychuk, Dan Boyle, Phil Esposito, Teddy Purcell, Andre Roy, Jason Garrison, Ryan Malone, and more!*

*subject to change

All proceeds from our Alumni Weekend will go to 501c2 Lightning Foundation and Tampa Bay Lightning Alumni Association.

Reunion Classic- Thursday, March 16

The Reunion Classic at Topgolf is a fundraising event benefiting the Lightning Alumni Association that gives you the once in a lifetime opportunity of a fun, casual evening with Lightning Alumni from all three decades of the franchise. Guests will be paired in a Topgolf bay with a Bolts alum and have the chance to meet and mingle with all those in attendance, while watching the Bolts take on the Devils in New Jersey.

Corporate Group ($1,500)

Golf bay with golf experience for five (5) guests

Logo inclusion on signage

Opportunity to provide a list of preferred alumni for parings in golf bay, and meet & greet with other alumni throughout the event

Food and beverage provided in each bay and in private party area

Lightning-branded gift for each guest

Contact Zach Cunningham at (813) 301-6577 to purchase.

Individual ($200)

One (1) ticket to participate in Reunion Classic

Shared golf bay with other guests; paired with one Lightning alumni

Opportunity to meet and greet with other alumni throughout the event

Food and beverage provided in party area

Lightning branded gift

Lightning HOF Induction Ceremony- Friday, March 17

The inaugural Tampa Bay Lightning Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will honor three members of the organization’s history as selected by the committee.

Floor Tables (Starting at $3,500)

Eight (8) tickets to the Hall of Fame ceremony and dinner

Complimentary self-parking

Contact Zach Cunningham at (813) 301-6577 for more info

General Admission ($20/$30)

Promenade - 100 Level

Season Ticket Members receive special $20 pricing upon logging in

Non-STM General Admission Tickets are $30

Lightning Vs. Canadiens- Saturday March 18

Be there for the final event of Alumni Weekend and the culmination of the Hall of Fame induction.

The festivities will consist of alumni guests participating in a blue-carpet walk, unveiling of in-arena artwork and a special ceremonial puck drop.

