Celebrate 40 years under the sun at SunFest May 3rd thru the 5th. West Palm Beach’s #1 Music Festival welcomes Third Eye Blind, Elle King, Billy Idol, Shaggy, Boys Like Girls, The Fixx and more! SunFest 2024 is a weekend packed with music, art, food, drinks and breathtaking views. VIP, 3-Day, and Single Day tickets on sale NOW at sunfest.com! SunFest, it’s more than music. May 3rd thru the 5th in Downtown West Palm Beach. S

Enter for your chance to win tickets!

©2024 Cox Media Group