St. Pete Pride 2024

2024 St Pete Pride Parade, presented by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

LOCATION: Bayshore Dr

DATE: Jun 22, 2024

TIME: 6:00PM

COST: Free

If you haven’t been to a St Pete Pride Parade, this is your year!! Get ready to paint the town RAINBOW as we light up Bayshore Dr in downtown St. Pete with love, unity, and the undeniable energy of Florida’s Largest Pride Parade! The 2024 St Pete Pride Parade, presented by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, will step off from Albert Whitted Park on June 22nd at 6pm! Check out the map below.

This year’s parade will start by Al Lang Stadium and travel along Bayshore Dr, filled with colorful floats, marching groups, and tons of swag along the route. Come cheer on your favorite local community orgs, spread joy, and take part in Florida’s Largest LGBTQIA+ Celebration. Get your confetti, Pride flags, and dancing shoes ready as over 100 groups march the parade route coming together for an unforgettable celebration of inclusion, representation, and visibility! Grab your crew and get set to show that world that in Florida love always wins!

Get your 2024 Glamstand or Private Viewing Area tickets for the St Pete Pride Parade here: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/stpetepride/1213839?

Want to watch the Parade in a/c? With restrooms? With food, drinks, entertainment, and a front a row seat to the parade? Check out the VIP Party at the Museum of Fine Arts, https://stpetepride-2024-vip-party.eventbrite.com.

