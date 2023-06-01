St. Pete Pride 2023

St Pete Pride Month 2023 is here. St Pete Pride - Florida’s largest LGBTQ+ Pride celebration is back with month long events! St Pete Pride is excited to announce the 2023 Friday Night Concert at Jannus Live on Friday, June 23rd , presented by the Aids Health Foundation, featuring Tony Award Winner, Idina Menzel! , Then get ready for St Pete Pride’s 21st Year ! To honor our history, celebrate our community, and create an accessible, safe place for members of the LGBTQ+ community, St Pete Pride will be hosting the largest Pride festival to date Saturday June 24th . This is a free event and open to the public. The St Pete Pride Parade Festival will begin at 2pm on both sides of the parade route! Join St Pete Pride in North Straub park filled with local vendors, food trucks, live DJs, and did we mention the beer garden! Vinoy Park will host this year’s main entertainment stage, VIP cabanas, and more! Details at St Pete Pride events at StPetePride.org

