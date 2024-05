INDIE NIGHT LIVE PRESENTS: ST. PETE INDIE NIGHT | 18+

A NIGHT OF LIVE MUSIC FROM LOCAL INDIE ROCK AND ALTERNATIVE BANDS WITH CURATED PLAYLISTS PLAYING ALL YOUR FAVORITE INDIE SONGS IN BETWEEN.

MUSIC PERFORMANCES BY MUSTARD SERVICE, ROHNA, MIRÓUX, AND PILOT JONEZZ

Doors 6 PM

Show 6:30 PM

Advance tickets $20

18+

