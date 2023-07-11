St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital Christmas In July

Who

St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital touches the lives of over 60,000 sick and injured children and families each year

What is Christmas in July?

Christmas in July is a month-long donation drive helps raise funds for therapies, activities, experiences, entertainment, and toys for St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital. To celebrate the 15th anniversary of the hospital’s Christmas in July donation drive, we have a goal to raise $150k in donations. This year’s presenting sponsor for the fundraiser is the Steinbrenner Family Foundation.

When is Christmas in July?

The month-long, community-wide fundraiser runs from July 1-31. We are hosting a toy and donation drop-off community event Friday, July 28 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital in Tampa and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Hospital-South in Riverview.

Head to stjosephschristmas.org to make a donation or invite your community to get involved by creating your own fundraising page or hosting a toy drive

Why do you hold Christmas in July fundraiser each year?

St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital is Tampa Bay’s largest provider of children’s health services and is committed to providing everything needed for the health and well-being of children. Our hospital cares for thousands of sick and injured children and their families each year. Donations from the community make it possible for St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital to give its young patients the special attention and added comfort that is just as important to their healing as the specialized medical care they receive. The fundraiser helps the hospital’s Child Life team provide this special attention and added comfort in the form of toys, games or complimentary services such as art, music and yoga therapies.

What is a Child Life Specialist and how do they help kids in the hospital?

How can people get involved?

Head to StJosephsChristmas.org to make a donation, create a fundraising page, get help hosting your own toy drive and more.

Your donations make it possible for St. Joseph’s to give our young patients the special attention and added comfort that is just as important to their healing as the specialized medical care they receive.

