Speak Your Truth Fest

Speak Your Truth Fest Music Festival

Join us for the ultimate “Speak Your Truth” Music Festival on Saturday, September 14th 2024 at Motorworks Brewing Bradenton Fl

This Event is in support of Suicide Awareness Month. We come together for an important cause, community, entertainment & more!

Top National Artists Of Montreal & He is Legend

8 Florida Local bands, Pop Punk, Rock, Alternative

Inside Stage 7 Local Rap Artists, Vendors, and AFSP will be out there at the Information Booth.

All Ages Show

Tickets are $35.00

Click here for more info or to purchase tickets!

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets!

