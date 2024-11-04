South Florida Athletics Announces Series of Tributes to Honor Amir Abdur-Rahim

TAMPA, Fla. (Nov. 2, 2024) – During today’s celebration of life for Amir Abdur-Rahim, South Florida Athletics announced multiple planned tributes for the late coach who unexpectedly passed away last week.

One of the planned tributes to Coach Abdur-Rahim will be a permanent installation at the Bulls’ home, the Yuengling Center. This will provide a space for fans, students, and athletes to reflect on and connect with his legacy. This tribute will serve as a lasting reminder of Coach Abdur-Rahim’s influence on Bulls Nation and his commitment to fostering teamwork, resilience, and compassion on and off the court.

An annual game played between USF and Kennesaw State University, known as the “Love Wins Classic,” will connect the two schools where Coach Abdur-Rahim transformed the basketball programs, leading them to conference titles. The game is named after the mantra he lived by, “love wins.” The “Love Wins Classic” will showcase the unifying power of sports and the deep connection Coach Abdur-Rahim had with both universities.

In a special gesture representing the enduring bond between Coach Abdur-Rahim and the fans, especially those students known as SoFlo Rodeo, the student section at USF basketball games will be named the “Amir Abdur-Rahim Student Section.” This dedication speaks to how he inspired and connected with students, leaving an unforgettable mark on campus life.

USF teams across all sports will honor Coach Abdur-Rahim’s memory throughout the season by wearing commemorative patches on their jerseys. His initials, AAR, in green and gold, will be a constant reminder of his positive impact across all 21 USF teams. The men’s basketball team will also leave an open spot on the bench to honor him.

Coach Abdur-Rahim’s legacy of positivity, resilience, and inclusivity will continue to uplift and unite Bulls Nation, student-athletes, coaches, and the student body, ensuring his spirit remains an enduring part of the University of South Florida.

For those wanting to honor his memory, the Abdur-Rahim family asks that you consider donating to the Future Foundation, a non-profit organization that held a special place in his heart. Those wanting to share a memory, message, photo, or video of Coach Abdur-Rahim with his family may do so by filling out a form on the USF Athletics website.

Remembered. Loved. Celebrated.



To God Be The Glory.



Rest in peace, Coach Amir. pic.twitter.com/0CXIFvtVBW — USF Men's Basketball (@USFMBB) November 3, 2024

