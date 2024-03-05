Soiree by the Bay 2024

Soiree by the Bay is a special evening dedicated to making an impact in the lives of the over 800,000 suffering with the daily pain of arthritis in Tampa Bay. Please join the Arthritis Foundation for the second annual event, as we celebrate an ‘Evening of Hope.’ The 2024 Soiree by the Bay will include a hope-filled and coastal themed evening with tasting stations, open bar with signature cocktails, live & silent auction, entertainment, special Action Against Arthritis program, and more. Individual tickets, social tables, and sponsorship are available. Learn more at http://arthritis.org/SoireeByTheBay.

