Snowcat Ridge!

REAL SNOW. REAL FUN! ®

Snowcat Ridge is back for its 5th season!

Snowy Slopes: Snow tube on our 60 foot tall, 400 foot long snow tubing hill featuring single, tandem, and 10 person snow tubing.

Enjoy our nightly music and light show visible through the park

The Arctic Igloo features an indoor snow play area (great for building the perfect snowman), a snowball target area, and a Bunny Slope for riders under 42″ tall designed especially for children 3 years old and younger.

The Crystal Ribbon is an outdoor ice skating ribbon and beginner oval. Ice skating is the quintessential winter pastime and now you can enjoy it right here at Snowcat Ridge.

The Eskimo Outpost is the perfect place to host your next birthday party, company event, or family outing. The Eskimo Outpost is located adjacent to Snowy Slopes, and features 3 private igloos available for up to 25 guests each.

The Alpine Village features a variety of outlets offering food, drinks, beer, wine, and shopping

Cozy up to a campfire and roast s’mores in our viewing area, perfect for taking in the nightly Snowy Slopes music & light show.

Tickets start at $24.95. Get your tickets at Snowcatridge.com

