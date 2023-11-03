The Shops at Wiregrass is Ready to Sparkle & Shine This Holiday Season

The Shops at Wiregrass Illuminates the Holiday Season with Magical Events and Generous Giveaways

Wesley Chapel, FL—Wesley Chapel’s beloved shopping, dining, and lifestyle haven, The Shops at Wiregrass, is thrilled to enchant the community with an array of holiday festivities and promotions designed to captivate and inspire. Guests will have the chance to win over $4,000 in shopping sprees and gift cards!

Symphony in Lights presented by AdventHealth Wesley Chapel: The holiday spirit kicks off with the Tree Lighting Ceremony on Saturday, November 11th. Join us in Center Court from 5 PM onwards for live music, strolling characters, a charming Christmas village with local artisans, and the grand arrival of Santa Claus! At 6:30 PM, the cherished tradition of Symphony in Lights presented by AdventHealth Wesley Chapel will illuminate the night with the magic of the season, concluding with a spectacular fireworks display. Sip and Stoll with festive beverages from local restaurants, including Azteca D’ Oro and The Living Room. Symphony in Lights will continue nightly until December 31st, with hourly shows and snowfall beginning at 6 PM.

Photos with Santa: Starting November 11th, create cherished memories in a winter wonderland as your children (including furry friends) meet Santa Claus! Santa will be available for reserved photo sessions in Center Court. For reservations, available dates for Santa Paws Pet Photos, and more details, visit https://www.theshopsatwiregrass.com/event/photos-with-santa/2145577161.

The Happiest Hour: From November 17th through December 17th, happy hour at The Shops at Wiregrass becomes even happier with a chance to win a $1,000 shopping spree! Dine at participating restaurants during designated times for a chance to win. To view participating restaurants and rules & regulations, visit https://www.theshopsatwiregrass.com/event/the-happiest-hour/2145577195.

Mason Dixon’s 23rd Annual Best of the Best Car Show: On Sunday, November 19th, from 12 PM to 4 PM, witness some of the most beautiful cars in America. This event also raises funds for Mason Dixon’s Christmas Wish, supporting deserving families in need during the holiday season. Learn more at https://www.theshopsatwiregrass.com/event/mason-dixon-best-of-the-best-car-show/2145575889.

Turkey Trot: Join us on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 23rd, for the 11th Annual Wiregrass Turkey Trot. Events include the 5K Run/Walk, 1-Mile Fun Run, and Kid’s Turkey Dash for children under 12, along with selfie stations, a costume contest, awards, music, and fun for the entire community. To register or find more information, visit https://www.theshopsatwiregrass.com/event/the-shops-at-wiregrass-thanksgiving-turkey-trot-2023/2145577159.

Black Friday Deals, The Mean One, Live Reindeer, and a $2,500 Shopping Spree Giveaway: On Friday, November 24th, the center opens at 9 AM for the biggest shopping holiday of the year. From 11 AM to 3 PM, visitors can meet Whoville’s favorite “Mean One,” see live reindeer, and savor hot chocolate in Center Court. Don’t forget to stop by Guest Services to enter for a chance to win a $2,500 shopping spree! For details and rules, visit https://www.theshopsatwiregrass.com/event/black-friday-with-a-touch-of-green/2145577422.

To view full directory of tenants at The Shops at Wiregrass please visit, https://www.theshopsatwiregrass.com/directory

The most current updates on The Shops at Wiregrass are available on the following social media channels:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shopsatwiregrass

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shopsatwiregrass

—

About The Shops at Wiregrass: Since 2008, with over 100 shops, restaurants and services, The Shops at Wiregrass brings a unique experience to shopping, dining and entertainment. Located at State Road 56 and Bruce B. Downs Blvd. in Wesley Chapel, The Shops at Wiregrass is pedestrian and pet friendly and has an inviting atmosphere where guests are encouraged to relax, socialize, and stay awhile. For more information, visit www.theshopsatwiregrass.com.

©2023 Cox Media Group