Sgt. Anthony Muhlstadt Defender Ruck

Ruck, run, or walk it at the 3rd Annual Sgt. Anthony Patrick Muhlstadt DEFENDER RUCK on June 7th!Happening at 7700 16th Street North, St. Petersburg—with our local Marines leading the charge!Choose the 5K, 2.2-mile ruck/walk, or go virtual.Every step supports military mental health and suicide prevention.Plus—music, food, raffles, 50/50, and more!

Sign up now at DefenderRuck.com

Let’s lace up, show out, and save lives—June 7th in St. Pete!

Click here for more info or to sign up!

©2025 Cox Media Group