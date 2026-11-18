SCREAM-A-GEDDON, Tampa Bay’s premier scream park, features six horrifying attractions located across 30 acres. For more information aboutSCREAM-A-GEDDON, please visit SCREAMAGEDDON.com

This year’s new attraction is BONZO’S BIZARRE, a $2.5 million upgrade to our midway area. A newly paved midway complete with roaming monsters, an assortment of beverages, food trucks, fire pits, games, and photo opportunities. Hosted by the fan-favorite Bonzo and his fellow killer clowns.

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