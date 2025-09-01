Scream-A-Geddon 2025

SCREAM-A-GEDDON, Tampa Bay’s premier scream park, features six horrifying attractions located across 30 acres. The Monster Midway features carnival-style games and a variety of food and beverage options, including craft beer and wine. For more information about SCREAM-A-GEDDON, please visit SCREAMAGEDDON.com
- Tickets Prices Starting at: $29.95
- Open Dates: Select Dates in August/September and open 7 days a week starting on September 25th through November 2nd 2025 and then additionally on November 7th and 8th.
- 6 Haunted Attractions
- Killgore’s 3D Circus – BRAND NEW FOR 2025 (circus, clowns, 3D):
- Ravenhill Asylum (insane asylum, interactive)
- Bloodwater Bayou (demons, hoodoo magic)
- Demon’s Revenge (witchcraft, occult)
- Breach (biolabs, interactive)
- Zombie Paintball Assault (zombies, paintball, ride)
- Bonzo’s Beer Garden
- Fully stocked with all the best local craft beers around, Bonzo’s Beer Garden in the Monster Midway is now open and Bonzo and his bat-crazy bar-mates Bobo, Icky & Chuckles are ready to make a killing.
- Monster Midway
- The Monster Midway is the hub of SCREAM-A-GEDDON. It’s the perfect place to get the night started or to take a break and bask in the afterglow of adrenaline-fueled terror.
