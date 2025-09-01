Scream-A-Geddon 2025

SCREAM-A-GEDDON, Tampa Bay’s premier scream park, features six horrifying attractions located across 30 acres. The Monster Midway features carnival-style games and a variety of food and beverage options, including craft beer and wine. For more information about SCREAM-A-GEDDON, please visit SCREAMAGEDDON.com

  • Bonzo’s Beer Garden
    • Fully stocked with all the best local craft beers around, Bonzo’s Beer Garden in the Monster Midway is now open and Bonzo and his bat-crazy bar-mates Bobo, Icky & Chuckles are ready to make a killing.
    • Bonzo’s Beer Garden
  • Monster Midway
    • The Monster Midway is the hub of SCREAM-A-GEDDON. It’s the perfect place to get the night started or to take a break and bask in the afterglow of adrenaline-fueled terror.
    • Monster Midway

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Scream-A-Geddon!

©2025 Cox Media Group

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!