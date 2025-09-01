SCREAM-A-GEDDON, Tampa Bay’s premier scream park, features six horrifying attractions located across 30 acres. The Monster Midway features carnival-style games and a variety of food and beverage options, including craft beer and wine. For more information about SCREAM-A-GEDDON, please visit SCREAMAGEDDON.com

Bonzo’s Beer Garden

Fully stocked with all the best local craft beers around, Bonzo’s Beer Garden in the Monster Midway is now open and Bonzo and his bat-crazy bar-mates Bobo, Icky & Chuckles are ready to make a killing.



Bonzo’s Beer Garden

Monster Midway

The Monster Midway is the hub of SCREAM-A-GEDDON. It’s the perfect place to get the night started or to take a break and bask in the afterglow of adrenaline-fueled terror.



Monster Midway

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Scream-A-Geddon!

©2025 Cox Media Group