Say Anything: Is A Real Boy 20th Anniversary Tour | Jannus Live | November 3rd

Say Anything returns from a lengthy hiatus to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their classic, critically adored album; ...Is A Real Boy. They will be performing the entire album live at Jannus Live on November 3rd with Social Animals, Circus Trees, and Runt. Tickets are on sale now.

