Pre-sale begins: Thursday, January 26th at 4pm

Promo Code: 97X

Public On-Sale begins: Friday, January 27th at 10am

Click here for more info or to purchase tickets!

Enter below for your chance to win tickets!

Sad Summer Festival 2023 Presented by Journeys and Converse will make its fourth trek across the US this summer for a total of 16 national shows produced by Live Nation.

This summer’s lineup, headlined by Taking Back Sunday features daily sets from some of the tour’s returning veterans as well as marks the debut of other artists to the tour.

The show is coming to Coachman Park, in Clearwater on July 7th!









