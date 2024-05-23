Sad Summer Fest 2024

97X Presents- Sad Summer Fest at THE BAYCARE SOUND on July 27th, 2024

Presented By Journeys and Converse

SAD SUMMER FEST: MAYDAY PARADE, THE MAINE, THE WONDER YEARS, WE THE KINGS + MORE!

Sad Summer Fest returns to The BayCare Sound at Coachman Park in downtown Clearwater! This year’s lineup includes Mayday Parade, The Maine, The Wonder Years, We the Kings, Real Friends, Knuckle Puck, Hot Milk, Daisy Grenade, and Diva Bleach.

For ticket information click here

