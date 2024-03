Race Raymond to the finish line! Running with the Rays 5k is on Sunday, April 7th! The run will start at Tropicana Field and continue through the streets of downtown St. Petersburg, routing through Al Lang Stadium, before finishing on the Tropicana Field turf! Fans can join in-person or virtually. A portion of all proceeds benefit the Rays Baseball Foundation. Register for the live or virtual race at raysbaseball.com/5k

