Ray LaMontagne—the celebrated Grammy award winning singer-songwriter—has confirmed the next chapter of his career with a new studio album, Long Way Home, out August 16. Ahead of the album, releasing via the highly independent artist’s newly created label Liula Records, LaMontagne will unveil the lead single, “Step Into Your Power” on June 5 with a video created with his son, Tobias.

LaMontagne has spent the past two decades carving a singular space for himself in modern music. In a career that has seen overflowing critical acclaim, he’s opted out of the spotlight and its accompanying celebrity in the remote hills of Western Massachusetts. The New York Times accounts, “Visiting Ray LaMontagne is like going back to another century.” His signature voice, described by Rolling Stone as an “impeccably weathered tenor croon”, continues to serve as a conduit for era-defining melodies and songwriting. Across eight studio albums, LaMontagne has let his songs and story speak for themselves, ringing a deep chord in the American subconscious. As has come to be expected through his extensive and awarded discography, LaMontagne delivers yet again on record nine with a cohesive, impressive effort.

The acclaimed folk singer-songwriter has released eight studio albums since his 2004 debut, Trouble, which is certified RIAA Platinum. 2006′s Till the Sun Turns Black and 2008′s Gossip in the Grain saw RIAA Gold certifications. LaMontagne received two Grammy nominations and won the award for Best Contemporary Folk Album for God Willin’ and the Creek Don’t Rise. In 2010 he began recording as Ray LaMontagne and the Pariah Dogs. For his debut album, LaMontagne won four awards, including three Boston Music Awards (Best Male Singer/Songwriter, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year) and an XM Nation Music Award for Acoustic Rock Artist of the Year.

Click here for more info or to purchase tickets!

Enter for your chance to win tickets!

©2024 Cox Media Group