The Powered By Her Festival presented by Floridacentral Credit Union! A FREE family fun event showcasing the women-owned businesses from around Tampa Bay. Experience a diverse array of products and services, community resources, special guests and surprises!

Join us Saturday, September 7th inside the air conditioned Mahaffey Theater in downtown St. Petersburg!

Powered By Her is in partnership with St. Pete Girl Boss, the largest, fastest-growing female entrepreneur networking group in the Tampa Bay area. Find them on Facebook









Special thanks to Floridacentral Credit Union. Floridacentral Credit Union serves over 50,000 members and over 1,000 Select Employee Groups with 12 branch locations. Their goal has been and always will be to create the best banking experience for their members. They love the Sunshine State and are deeply connected to local communities. Attentive and personalized service has become their trademark. Floridacentral is not just a place to manage your money – it’s a community that welcomes you. Experience the Floridacentral difference for yourself!

Do you have a business that would like to participate in the Powered By Her Festival? We’d love to have you join us! Submit your information below!

